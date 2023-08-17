SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has been sentenced after being found guilty of six charges.

Thomas was sentenced Thursday to 27 months (2 years, 3 months) to 84 months (7 years). Thomas is also facing $1,900 in fines.

While Thomas will also have to register as a sex offender, he was not deemed a sexually violent predator and will only be registered for 15 years. Sexually violent predators are registered for the rest of their life.

“We are thrilled with this sentencing,” Chief Deputy Attorney Patrick Schulte said. “Jeff was elected to protect the people of Somerset County but the people of Somerset County need to be protected from him.”

“We believe in our client’s innocence. And he will appeal, this case is not over,” said Thomas’ attorney Ryan Tutera. “We asked the judge for an ankle bracelet and a short county sentence. We didn’t get that.”

Thomas was found guilty in March on six charges including indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and felony criminal trespass.

The charges came after an incident at a Windber home on Sept. 18, 2021, after Thomas was accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her Windber-area home. In October 2021, charges of rape were dropped against Thomas.

“This crime was absolutely abhorrent, even more, disturbing because it was perpetrated by a once-trusted public official elected to protect citizens from the types of despicable acts he inflicted on the victim,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said following the verdict in March.

Thomas’ law license is still listed as suspended since Oct. 27, 2021.