(WHTM) – Four adults have been placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List for gambling while leaving children unattended in vehicles.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says the actions came after petitions were filed to ban them for leaving six minors unattended.

In one instance, a man left a one-year-old child in a vehicle where the outdoor temperature was 84 degrees at Valley Forge Casino Resort. The child was left for nine minutes while the adult gambled in the sportsbook and at a table game.

State Troopers broke a car window to free the child and the man attempted to flee in the vehicle before being detained. Drugs were also recovered from the vehicle.

At Live! Casino Pittsburgh, the Gaming Control Board says a man was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving six and eight-year-old children unattended for 13 minutes while he gambled at slot machines.

In Philadelphia at Live! Casino, a female left two children ages 10 and 13 unattended in the parking garage for 24 minutes while she gambled on slot machines.

Another female was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 13-year-old unattended in the Sky Bridge hallway of Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino for 10 minutes while she gambled at slot machines.

The Gaming Control Board is reminding adults that they are prohibited from leaving children unattended in the parking garage, parking lot, hotel, or other venues in a casino.