PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — October 4 was a historic day for the Pennsylvania Lottery with four winning Powerball tickets worth a total of $3.2 million dollars sold from Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning tickets include one prize worth $2 million sold in Luzerne County, one prize worth $1 million sold in Philadelphia and two prizes worth $100,000 each that were sold in York and Allegheny counties.

The CITGO, located at 2999 Bear Creek Boulevard, in Wilkes-Barre, warned a bonus of $10,000 for selling the $2-million-winning ticket. The United Food Market, located at 500 East Walnut Lane in Philadelphia warned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1-million-winning ticket.

Both the Turkey Hill, located at 1500 West Market St. in York and the Rite Aid, located at 209 Atwood St. in Pittsburgh earned $500 bonuses for selling the $100,000-winning tickets.

The $2 million-winning Powerball with Power Play ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 9-35-54-63-64, to win $2 million. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million.

The $1 million winning Powerball ticket matched five of the five white balls.

The two $100,000 winning Powerball with Power Play tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 1. Without the $1 Power Play option, these tickets would have been worth $50,000 each.

The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.4 billion, or $643.7 million cash, for the next drawing Saturday, October 7. This is the game’s third-largest jackpot and the fifth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.