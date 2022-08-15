(WHTM) – Free water testing is available for Pennsylvania residents potentially impacted by the Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, the free tests are part of an agreement with Energy Transfer after a conviction over conduct during the construction of two major Pennsylvania pipelines.

As part of the agreement, the AG’s office says Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of water quality impacts for homeowners potentially impacted by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline and in some cases, offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supplies.

The final deadline for residents to reach out to the Office of Attorney General to apply for a free water test for their home is Friday, August 19.

Any interested party should reach out to the Office at watertesting@attorneygeneral.gov. According to the AG’s office, over 150 Pennsylvania residents have contacted their office for their water tests.

Residents interested in receiving a water test should know that there are no distance limits from the Mariner East 2 pipeline that would impact their eligibility to apply for a water test.

“We fought hard to require Energy Transfer to test residents’ water, because it goes to the heart of our criminal case and gives power to the people who were pushed aside by big companies and ignored by the institutions that were supposed to help them,” said AG Shapiro. “Residents who believe the Mariner East Two Pipeline has impacted your water, we need to hear from you by Friday.”

An independent, professional geologist will review water testing and advise on water quality and impact.

According to information provided in February 2017 through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Sunoco Pennsylvania Pipeline Project/ Mariner East II expansion was part of an upgrade to Sunoco’s existing Mariner East I pipeline to transport natural gas liquids from Ohio and the Pittsburgh area to its Marcus Hook Facility in Delaware County.

The pipeline stretched over 17 counties in southern Pennsylvania.