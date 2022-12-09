PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Gas prices are going down around the country, but if you feel like you’re not seeing those lower numbers at your local gas stations, you’re right.

The national average for a gallon of gas on Friday morning was $3.31, according to AAA. But in Pennsylvania, the average is $3.81.

In fact, Pennsylvania is reporting the highest gas prices in the Northeast, with surrounding states as much as 67 cents cheaper.

Until recently, Pennsylvania’s gas tax was the highest nationwide at 59 cents per gallon, but now, California has taken the lead with a 68-cent tax. Yet some gas stations in California are reporting cheaper overall prices per gallon than those here.

Jared Bernstein sits on President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors, and he says there are many factors that could lead to higher prices in Pennsylvania.

“Refineries are producing close to 100% capacity and have been for a while, and for reasons that I don’t know as well as I should, that becomes an issue in Pennsylvania. It probably has to do with geography, and how close you are to some of the refineries. But look, even in Pennsylvania, the price of gas is down 9 cents from last week’s average and down 28 cents from last month’s average,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein also said the regional price of gas is tied to weather patterns and the energy consumption they cause.