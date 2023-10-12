(WHTM) — In honor of National Farmers Day, The GIANT Company has announced that it is donating $20,000 to support agriculture education programs.

“Agriculture is essential to The GIANT Company’s purpose of connecting families for a better future; it is critical we lean in and support this important part of our world,” Rebecca Lupfer, divisional vice president, Mid-Atlantic at The GIANT Company said. “From our humble beginnings starting as the Carlisle Meat Market in 1923 to our growth as an omnichannel retailer, we know we would not be where we are without our food and agriculture partners. Investing in agriculture education through our state FFA partners is helping to grow the next generation by fostering future farmers and business leaders, increasing the awareness of agriculture to consumers, and so much more.”

With the donation, GIANT is partnering with the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation, Maryland FFA Association, Virginia FFA Foundation, and West Virginia FFA Association, to support more than 5,000 agriculture education students through leadership conferences and programming.

FFA is a youth organization that promotes leadership, personal growth, and career success through school-based agricultural education. The organization offers hands-on experiences and education that allow students to go on to become farmers, chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, business leaders, food scientists, etc.

There are more than 500 FFA chapters and at least 36,000 students in the four states that make up The GIANT Company’s footprint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Each year Pennsylvania FFA hosts three leadership conferences to enhance students’ skills in communication, advocacy, diversity and inclusion, agriculture literacy, confidence and more,” Sarah Sparks, executive director of the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation, said. “Developing these skills allow individuals to pursue career readiness which matures into a talent pipeline. With the support of The GIANT Company, we will continue to strive to make these events accessible for all students and help the learners of today grow into the leaders of tomorrow.”