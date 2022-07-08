PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – The Google Maps Street View feature launched 15 years ago, and since then it has amassed a truly huge amount of data, showcasing high-resolution, ground-level photos of roads all over the world.

But how often does Google update the Street View of a given location, and when will it come to Central Pennsylvania?

According to Google, it’s expected to visit Central Pennsylvania this year.

Google says it will visit the following Pennsylvania counties in 2022: Delaware, Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Berks, Lancaster, York, Lebanon, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lehigh, Northampton, Adams, Venango, Clarion, Jefferson, Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Allegheny, and Westmoreland.

Google doesn’t announce exact dates of when the Street View car will visit the Harrisburg area. The car last drove past the capitol complex in 2020, though some areas in Harrisburg haven’t seen the car since 2014.

However, the list provided by Google isn’t concrete. The company has a note saying factors like weather and road closures can affect when and if the 360-degree camera vehicles operate.

“Please also be aware that where the list specifies a particular city, this may include smaller cities and towns that are within driving distance,” the note adds.

According to a report from Business Insider, Google updates Street View images with priority given to major cities first, roughly once a year. Cities and regions with smaller populations may take about three years—or longer—to get new photos. You can find the date a Street View photo was taken by looking in the lower-left corner of the screen.

The Business Insider reported adds that even if Google does take new Street View photos, it might not use them if the current ones on the map are still accurate.