(WHTM) – Older Pennsylvanians have been able to apply for and receive up to $650 in property tax rebate. Now with Governor Josh Shapiro putting pen to paper, that number will jump to $1,000.

“Today’s a historic day for older Pennsylvanians,” Secretary of Aging, Jason Kavulich said.

Currently, 400,000 seniors in Pennsylvania qualify for relief. The state is now adding an additional 173,000 people into the mix for a rebate.

“It’ll put $160 million back in the pockets of our seniors,” Shapiro said. “It will allow more seniors to participate in the property tax relief program.”

There will also be an increase in the income cap to $45,000 for both renters and homeowners. It was previously $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters.

Kavulich says that everyone who is eligible should apply.

“We’ll do our very best to make sure you qualify for the program,” Kavulich said. “This is about helping people get the resources so everyone is all hands on deck.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the town hall, Governor Shapiro hinted at the major focus he has put into helping older Pennsylvanians since he took over office eight months ago.

“This is the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.