(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has signed into law a bill that would repeal Pennsylvania’s frozen dessert law.

The law repeals a rule from the 1960s that strictly defined what a frozen dessert was an how they should be handeled for safety.

Senate Bill 152 repealed the oringal 1965 bill, which deems “frozen desserts” as “ice cream, frozen custard, French ice cream, French custard ice cream, artificially sweetened ice cream, artificially sweetened ice milk, ice milk, freezer made milkshakes, fruit sherbet, water ice, quiescently frozen confection, quiescently frozen dairy confection, whipped cream confection, bisque tortoni, mellorine frozen desserts as all such products are commonly known, together with any mix used in such frozen desserts and any products which are similar in appearance, odor, or taste to such products or are prepared or frozen as such products are customarily prepared or frozen, whether made with dairy or non-dairy products.”

The State House recently voted in support of the repeal with a 198-4 vote, while the Senate unanimously passed the bill in June.