BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is in Beaver County on Friday to discuss investments to expand broadband access across Pennsylvania.

The Governor will be joined by local leaders and representatives from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

Pennsylvania recently received $1.16 billion in federal funding for broadband access.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 12 p.m.

Friday’s event comes a day after the Governor spoke on the House passing a budget proposal.