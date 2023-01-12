HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week, which brings his total to a state record 2,540.

A pardon allows for total forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction, regardless of whether or not the sentence included time in prison, and allows for the related criminal record to be expunged.

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact. Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it,” said Gov. Wolf. “A record prevents positive forward motion in a person’s life and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities.”

Applying for a pardon is free for individuals seeking leniency, and the application can be found here. The process does not require a lawyer.

Under the Wolf Administration, the pardon process was modernized so that the application process is more streamlined, and application fees are now waived.

Governor Wolf’s 2,540 pardons are the most a governor has done in the history of Pennsylvania. Former Governor Ed Rendell held the record with 1,122 pardons granted.