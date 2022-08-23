HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf has signed more than 2,000 pardons since he took office in 2015, according to a Tuesday release from his office.

Wolf granted 102 pardons so far in August, surpassing 2,000. Of the 2,098 pardons granted by Wolf, 326 have been part of an expedited review for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses.

A pardon granted by the state forgives a criminal conviction and allows for the related criminal record to be expunged, the release explains.

A 2020 report by the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia found that between 2008 and 2017, the average pardon grant rate was 38.2%, and from 2015 to 2017, the rate was 44.8%.

“We all deserve the opportunity to learn from our mistakes and do better tomorrow—but, oftentimes, a record prevents positive forward motion, sparking a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities,” Wolf said in the release.