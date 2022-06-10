HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Curt Topper will leave his position on June 30. The governor also announced his intention to name Joseph Lee as Acting Secretary.

“Curt is an innovative and forward-thinking leader, and in his time at the Department of General Services, he has overseen ground-breaking projects to lower costs while improving services. The work of the Department of General Service​s often takes place behind the scenes, but it plays a crucial role in supporting the mission of every other commonwealth agency. I am grateful for Curt’s service to our commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

“Under Curt’s leadership, Pennsylvania has lowered the cost for goods and services purchased by state agencies, increased opportunity for small, diverse, and veteran-owned businesses, received national recognition for the modernization of the commonwealth’s construction management process, and so much more.,” Governor Wolf added.

Secretary Topper has served as secretary of DGS since 2015. Prior to becoming secretary, he served as deputy secretary of procurement for the commonwealth from 2005 to 2008, leading the department’s shared services centers for procurement, warehousing, and print production.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve Pennsylvania and the Department of General Services as secretary,” Topper said.

“Thank you, Governor Wolf, for the opportunity you have given me to lead the best department in all of Pennsylvania state government. I also want to thank all the staff at DGS who have served with me over the past seven and a half years. You do hard, important work that often goes unrecognized. I hope you know how much I appreciate each and every one of you, and all that you do to keep our commonwealth running every day. I’m proud of you, and of all that, we have accomplished over the past seven years. Together, we’ve changed the way the commonwealth does business.” Secretary Topper added.

Joseph Lee has served at the state’s Labor and Industry Department since 2019, starting as special assistant to the secretary and then as deputy secretary for administration.

“I thank Governor Wolf for allowing me to continue serving the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the Department of General Services,” Lee said. “It is an honor. I look forward to working with the ​DGS staff to continue their great work.”