HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff, honoring the Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire, who was shot in the line of duty.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot in the line of duty on Jan 2., 2023, and died from his injuries.

The commonwealth flag will be lowered to half-staff at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds. The flag will remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.

The United States flag will remain at full staff through the tribute.