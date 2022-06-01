(WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is set to highlight the state’s investment in a baby formula manufacturer. His administration said the company could help with the nationwide formula shortage and has invested $1.75M in the company.

“The United States is facing a critical infant formula shortage that’s causing pain for families right here in Pennsylvania. The shortage is fueled, in part, by the fact that the nationwide market is dominated by just a few manufacturers,” said Governor Wolf. “I’m honored to have had the opportunity to invest in a solution and that ByHeart chose Pennsylvania as home. They’re simultaneously feeding families and feeding our local economy.”

The grant is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which enables them to complete their canning line and dry blend areas at their new facility in Reading. These were the two final improvements needed to make ByHeart the fifth infant formula manufacturer in the U.S.

“I am hopeful that these investments in facilities like ByHeart will increase baby formula production and ensure that this problem will never happen again.,” mother Isabella Torres said.

“We knew we had to do the hard work to deliver the most wholesome and nutritious alternative to breast milk – with cleanest ingredients – so parents could feel confident about how they feed. What we didn’t know at the time was how valuable this approach would become in having levers in our control to show up for parents in this shortage crisis, and we appreciate all support and investment from the Commonwealth towards ByHeart’s continuing efforts to fortify infant nutrition’s critical infrastructure,” said ByHeart Co-Founder and President Mia Funt.

As the market is dominated by a few large brands, families are struggling to find a formula to feed their babies. A recent survey found that 70% of formula supplies are now out of stock nationwide. Pennsylvania is the first state to directly invest in a partial solution to the formula shortage, according to the release.

Millions of cans of formula from companies overseas are being flown in to address the shortage.

Among the shipments, at least 1.25 million from Bubs Australia, and more than 2 million from Kendal Nutricare in the United Kingdom. The Biden administration is also invoking the Defense Protection Act for a third time instructing American companies to boost supply.

Supporting the new formula facilities as they open and as they expand is one piece of the puzzle for all of us,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

“Pennsylvania’s rich food production industries place us in a position to help ease the burden people are feeling and increase the supply of a product that is crucial to the health and wellbeing of babies,” said Senator Judy Schwank.