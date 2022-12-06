EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced the distribution of over $10 million in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties, including some in the Midstate.

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

The total amount of $10,323,668 will be distributed throughout the counties. The funding will work to create new units, repair existing units, and fund home repairs.

In the Midstate, projects in Cumberland, Lebanon, and Mifflin counties received funding. A complete list of the projects receiving funding per Wolf’s Tuesday announcement is as follows:

Blair County

$315,000 to the Blair County Commissioners for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Blair County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Butler County

$200,000 to the City of Butler for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler.

Columbia County

$322,803 to Columbia County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Community Strategies Group.

Cumberland County

$268,955 to Cumberland County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Luminest.

$100,000 to Cumberland County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Tri-County Housing Development Corporation.

Elk County

$275,000 to the City of St. Mary’s for rental rehabilitation in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.

$1,100,000 to the City of St. Mary’s for rental unit construction in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.

Fayette County

$882,000 to Fayette County for rental unit construction.

$194,250 to Fayette County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of City Mission.

Greene County

$750,000 to Greene County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Greene County Planning and Community Development Department.

Lawrence County

$650,000 to the City of New Castle for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

$500,000 to Shenango Township for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

Lebanon County

$400,000 to Lebanon County for down payment and closing cost subsidies in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lebanon.

Luzerne County

$500,000 to the City of Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston.

Mercer County

$500,000 to the City of Farrell for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

Mifflin County

$350,000 to the Mifflin County Commissioners for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Mifflin County Planning & Development Office.

Northumberland County

$300,000 to Mount Carmel Borough for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with SEDA Council of Governments.

$300,000 to Mount Carmel Township for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with SEDA Council of Governments.

$915,660 to Mount Carmel Township for rental unit construction in partnership with Housing Development Corporation of Northumberland County and Housing Authority of Northumberland County.

Susquehanna County

$400,000 to the Susquehanna Depot Borough for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Trehab Community Action Agency.

Union County

$500,000 to Union County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Union County Housing Authority.

Venango County

$600,000 to Venango County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Venango County Regional Planning Commission.

HOME program funds can be used to address critical housing needs in ways such as market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities like homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.

“Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code, and accessible spaces to call home,” said Wolf. “The HOME funding approved today will help provide access to these spaces to individuals across the commonwealth while also revitalizing communities through renter and new homeowner opportunities.”