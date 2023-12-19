HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) – It is a deal that would mark the end of an over 120 year era.

One of the nation’s iconic companies based out of Pittsburgh is set to be sold to foreign competitor, Nippon.

The potential deal is an all cash $15 billion deal that would give Japanese Corporation, Nippon, a major role in American steelmaking.

The United Steelworker’s Union, which represents about 11,000 hourly production workers at U.S. Steel, is criticizing both companies for not engaging with the union before this deal was announced.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania responded to the announcement. Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration put out the following statement:

“Governor Shapiro, together with Secretary of Community and Economic Development Siger, worked throughout the day to learn more about U.S. Steel’s intended sale, speaking directly with the leader of the United Steelworkers in Pennsylvania, the CEO of U.S. Steel, and senior leadership at Nippon Steel.

“In the days and weeks ahead, Governor Shapiro will continue to engage with key stakeholders in pursuit of his top priority: protecting good-paying Pennsylvania jobs in the steel industry, keeping U.S. Steel’s headquarters in Pittsburgh and production in the Mon Valley and Western Pennsylvania, and ensuring the steel industry has a real growth strategy that benefits Pennsylvanians and the Commonwealth as a whole.

“The hardworking men and women of the steel industry built our country, power our economy, and fueled Pennsylvania’s growth – they deserve leaders who will fight and deliver for them.”