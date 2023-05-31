HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced plans to expand an early learning center, which is a year-round childcare for Commonwealth employees.

The Keystone Learning Center serves more than 60 children and has a waitlist for families who are in need of childcare.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We can’t ignore the fact that it’s hard for parents to get to work in the first place if they don’t have affordable childcare options,” said Governor Shapiro. “By expanding the Keystone Early Learning Center, we can make sure more children have safe, high-quality care and help their hardworking parents rest easier as they serve the Commonwealth day in and day out.

The expansion is planned to be completed by early summer 2024 and is also planned to double the number of families served.

“Expanding access to affordable childcare opens new opportunities for children and their parents alike, and helps address critical workforce shortages, which is why my budget increases funding for childcare and helps recruit more teachers and professionals to fill shortages across the Commonwealth,” Governor Shapiro added.

The funding will be provided through the Department of General Services and the project is estimated to cost up to $1.3 million.