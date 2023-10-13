HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Flags in Pennsylvania are being flown at half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed earlier this week.

On Friday, Governor Shapiro ordered that the United States and Commonwealth flags on all facilities, public buildings and grounds in the state should be flown at half-staff.

Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez was killed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday when he and another officer went to check out a vehicle break-in inside the parking garage. The suspect, 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera-Duran, was also reportedly shot during the incident and died after he was dropped off at the hospital.

Flags are ordered to remain at half-staff until the sunset date of interment which has yet to be announced.

Governor Shapiro is welcoming all Pennsylvanians to partake in the tribute.