HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags to half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski.

All United States and commonwealth flags have been ordered to half-staff immediately at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski died in the line of duty.

It has not been announced how long the flags with remain at half-staff for this honoring.