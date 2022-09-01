HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Sept. 1 that $185 million in state funding for two new programs that improve community safety by ensuring adequate resources for local law enforcement and county district attorneys’ offices.

“With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is $185 million to ensure answered calls for help, remove criminals from our streets, and prosecute violent crimes to the fullest extent possible. It’s a down payment on peace of mind tomorrow and less sorrow and bloodshed in the years to come.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Governor Wolf has promised $135 million for a Local Law Enforcement Support Program (LLES), as well as $50 million for a Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program (GVIP).

The LLES program provides law enforcement agencies with the proper resources to implement information technology improvements, purchase upgrade equipment, and also provide necessary training. Priority will be given to areas of the state with high crime rates or to law enforcement agencies with lower ability to solve crimes.

The GVIP program provides county district attorneys’ offices and local law enforcement agencies with more tools to investigate and prosecute firearm violations and violent crimes committed with firearms.

The application period for both programs will be open from Sept. 1 to Oct. 13, 2022.

“I am confident that safer communities are within reach,” Gov. Wolf added. “We’re cracking down on ghost guns, investing in community-based violence prevention programs, and ready to benefit from President Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. With open minds, creativity, and partnerships—we will stave away violence and lift fear from Pennsylvania’s communities.”