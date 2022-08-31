HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Governor Tom Wolf announced grants more than $2 million to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

“Investing in research and development helps Pennsylvania battle the effects of climate change and stay on the cutting edge of technology, disease prevention and pest control,” said Gov. Wolf. “We are feeding innovation that advances human and animal medicine, and produces cleaner water, healthier soil, and a safer, more abundant food supply to sustain our future.”

These grants will fund a broad range of research that is aimed at safely controlling invasive insects such as spotted lanternflies, boosting pollinator effectiveness, developing new methods of detaching and preventing animal diseases, building a skilled workforce to sustain growth, and improving soil and water quality through regenerative farming methods.

A break down of the grantees and their award amounts are listed below:

Center for Dairy Excellence, Harrisburg, Dauphin Co.

Studying implications for dairy farmers of proposed reforms to the federal Milk Marketing Order, the rules surrounding dairy processor milk purchases– $30,000

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture – Berks County

Supporting farmers in setting management goals for improving soil health and measuring resulting improvements — $135,000

Pennsylvania State University, State College, Centre Co.

Ag Resource Centers – $300,000

Center for Agricultural Law – $100,000

Mitigating spotted lanternfly damage through biological control with endemic insect predators – $64,000

Developing methods of detection and diagnosis of complex bacterial respiratory pathogens in poultry — $18,249

Studying the impact of recently banned antibiotics on antibiotic-resistant bacteria — $22,124

Developing an airway tissue model for isolating and evaluating bovine viruses — $19,146

Tracing viral infections in sheep and goats through complex nucleotide sequences — $20,000

Assessing whether anti-inflammatory treatment prior to birth improves colostrum quality and calf health — $14,754

Assessing the effect of feed additives poultry health and productivity — $40,754

Applied research on the impact of vitamin supplements in pregnant sows on piglet health — $63,892

Investigating Cache Valley Virus and the frequency of related abortions in sheep and goats — $26,245

Expanding the use of new integrated pest management to control phorid flies in mushroom production — $126,718

Exploring effectiveness of a tiny parasitic wasp species as a natural enemy of spotted wing drosophila, an insect that destroys berries and grapes — $66,775

Assessing the shortage of affordable housing and the extent of its impact on agricultural labor — $43,101

Measuring erosion and water quality in Halfmoon Creek in Centre County — $175,000

Determining the impact of insect pests on hemp crops — $53,298

Measuring the impact of organic soil amendments on plant absorption of lead in urban soil — $74,507

Establishing the best crop management methods to encourage mason bee pollination in fruit orchards — $31,413

Rodale Institute, Berks County

Preparing a skilled agriculture workforce and fostering understanding of sustainable, regenerative farming methods — $500,000

Stroud Water Research Center, Chester County

Measuring the impact of agricultural restoration practices on water quality in Lancaster County streams in the Chesapeake Bay watershed — $85,000

University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, Philadelphia