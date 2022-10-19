HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19 that there will be an investment of $236 million for over 20 water infrastructure projects through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENVEST).

“I’m encouraged to see continued, increased investments in our clean water infrastructure across the commonwealth, and these awards mark a historic occasion,” said Gov. Wolf. “This round of water quality funding will deliver the first dollars from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, signed by President Biden in November of 2021. This funding will create generational change in improving our environment and planning for future growth.”

The money is going to be used for 23 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 15 counties.

Below is a list of projects that will be funded by the investment in the Midstate:

Drinking Water Projects:

Lancaster County

Weaverland Valley Authority – received an $899,739 loan to install a new well pump to increase the capacity of the existing well to 145 gallons-per-minute, and a new connection between the current Twin Springs distribution system and the Blue Ball distribution system. The project will provide a redundant water source for the service area, increasing system adequacy, and safety.

Wastewater Projects

Franklin County

Hamilton Township Municipal Authority received a $1,243,000 loan to upgrade approximately 6,050 feet of sanitary sewer force main, and reroute and reconnect the replacement main to avoid wetlands near the pump station it connects to currently. The project will update an aging system, enabling operation at the intended capacity and reducing potential wet weather overflows.

Lawrence County

The Borough of Ellwood City received a $6,000,000 grant to construct a new pump station with approximately 2,300 feet of gravity sewer line, and an additional 5,200 feet of force main to connect a federally-disadvantaged portion of the service area to the Borough’s existing primary lift station. The project will significantly reduce the risk of raw sewage contaminating the Connoquenessing Creek, a tributary of the Beaver River.

Stormwater Projects

Lancaster County

Stehli Mill, LLC received a $1,859,676 loan to install 3,752 feet of storm sewer piping, filters, and infiltration basins at the historic 11-acre Stehli Silk Mill property. The project will significantly reduce stormwater runoff into the City of Lancaster’s combined sewer system and prevent future overflows from entering the Conestoga River.

Non-Point Source Projects

Lancaster County Conservation District received a $467,800 loan to install a manure stacking structure, storage tank, and 3,200 feet of streambank fencing at the Christ Miller dairy farm in Bart Township. The project will reduce approximately 4,083 pounds of sediment, 4,969 pounds of nitrogen, and 2,149 pounds of phosphorus annually from Nickel Mines Run, which is an impaired waterway.

Lancaster County Conservation District received a $683,500 grant to install a manure storage tank, an underfloor waste storage system, and 220 feet of streambank fencing at the Benuel Stoltzfus dairy farm in Bart Township. The project will reduce an estimated 2,451 pounds of sediment, 5,168 pounds of nitrogen, and 2,247 pounds of phosphorus annually, from Nickel Mines Run, which serves as a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay.

“Clean water is the lifeblood of any community. These projects will help children grow and families thrive by providing safe drinking water and improving water infrastructure to protect public health,” said US Senator Bob Casey. “I’m proud to say that this is just the beginning of water infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania thanks to federal investments and the infrastructure law.”