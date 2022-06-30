HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 30, Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 2401, also known as the Health Care Facilities Act, to extend regulatory waivers that went into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension will allow waivers to remain in place until October 31, 2022. Waivers related to federal exemptions will remain in place until the last day of federal Public Health Emergency or the last day the exemptions are authorized.

The extensions are being put into place to assure quality care for all Pennsylvanians.

“Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic many policies and waivers were implemented to ensure Pennsylvanians have continued access to services,” said Wolf. “Those policies and waivers continue to support individuals accessing services today and should be preserved. I’m happy to sign this bill into law so Pennsylvanians continue to receive the quality care they deserve.”