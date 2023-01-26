HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Thursday that grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in communities in Pennsylvania are now being accepted.

The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will stay open until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

The program awarded around $90 million to more than 330 local and community projects statewide last year. A total of 140 local parks and 54 miles of trails were built or renovated. Over 7,000 acres of land for public recreation was protected.

According to the DCNR, every dollar of this funding leverages another $1.66 in matching investment, giving each state dollar more power for the public good.

“Each year, DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access,” Dunn said. “Our agency strives to assist worthy projects across the commonwealth to help promote conservation, recreation and positive stewardship of our beautiful natural resources. We encourage municipalities, nonprofits and community organizations to apply for this year’s round of grants and look forward to reviewing new proposals.”

Local governments and recreation and conservation organizations are potential grantees. The grants will include fund planning, acquisition, and development of:

Public parks

Recreation areas

Recreation areas Motorized and non-motorized trails

River conservation and access

Community and riparian tree planting

Open space conservation

Regional and statewide partnerships to better develop and manage resources

You can submit applications by clicking here.

“There are plenty of resources available to assist with completing a grant application and we encourage all manner of projects to apply for these grants,” Deputy Secretary Lauren Imgrund said. “DCNR’s mission of conserving and sustaining Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations’ use and enjoyment extends to administering grants, which have a direct impact in communities across the state.”

Funding for Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants comes from multiple state and federal sources, including:

Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund

Environmental Stewardship Fund

Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program

Snowmobile and ATV Restricted Revenue Accounts

Keystone Tree Fund

Land and Water Conservation Fund

Recreational Trails Program

Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants have helped permanently protect more than 430,000 acres across Pennsylvania for outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, and water quality. Over 40 percent of Pennsylvania’s 6,200 local parks have received a DCNR grant.