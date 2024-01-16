HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that grant applications are now being accepted for recreation and conservation projects around the area.

We are excited to open up the Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants for 2024 and look forward to reviewing worthy applications from across the Commonwealth,” Secretary Cindy Dunn said. “These grants are key to achieving the Shapiro administration’s goal of investing in public health, safety, and wellness for all Pennsylvanians through the outdoors and critical conservation projects.”

Eligible applicants include local governments and recreation and conservation non-profit organizations. The grants fund:

Park and recreation rehabilitation and new development

Recreation and conservation planning

Trail planning and construction

Land acquisition and conservation

River access and conservation

Community and riparian tree planting

Regional and statewide partnerships to better develop and manage resources

More information about the program can be found here.

The grant application round opened this week and will remain active until 4:00 P.M., on Wed, April 3.