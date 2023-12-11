DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Home repairs can be costly for many Pennsylvanians, but Pa Health and Wellness and Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Harrisburg Area teamed up to ease that burden.

A $575,000 grant over the next three years will help complete interior and exterior home repairs for elderly and disabled Pennsylvanians.

We spoke to a Harrisburg homeowner. He’s losing his vision and says the work done to his home has improved his living space.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Once you get something done in your house, you feel more comfortable in your house, it actually helps build a better day for you,” James Baxter said.

For more information on the program, visit their website by clicking here.