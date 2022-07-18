HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Department of Education announced Monday that the Office of Commonwealth Libraries is now accepting applications for its 2023 Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities program.

The Keystone grant program provides funds to sponsoring municipalities for up to 50% of eligible project costs to plan, acquire, construct, or rehabilitate public libraries as outlined in the program’s guidelines. The Department of Education says fundable projects include, but are not limited to, ADA upgrades, a new roof, replacement windows, energy-efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, new elevators, facility expansion, and new construction.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

To be eligible, the sponsoring municipality and the board of the state-aided library must jointly prepare and submit their application. A competitive review process is used to evaluate and score applications.

Keystone grants are competitive grants funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund. Grants of up to $750,000 may be used for planning, acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation of public libraries, and must be matched dollar-for-dollar.

Applications are due October 14, 2022, and grant applicants will be notified of the status of their applications in February 2023. The grant performance period for projects is expected to be April 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024.

“Keystone grants ensure that libraries are welcoming, safe, and functional for everyone in the community, and a fitting reinforcement of the message that libraries belong to everyone, and everyone belongs in libraries,” said Susan Banks, state librarian and deputy secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. “The commonwealth understands the important role libraries play in communities of all sizes, and the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities is a concrete example of the support the state provides every year to build, repair, and improve those community anchor institutions.”