HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show saluted veterans on Thursday with Military Appreciation Day.
On Thursday, the Shapiro administration also announced $300,000 in grants for vets transitioning from the military to farming.
Farmers and military service members represent just 4% of the population.
Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said, “So 4% of our nation allows us to do extraordinary things, so we’re going to keep investing and keep doing that with our announcement.”
The funding comes from the bipartisan state farm bill, which passed five years ago.
Free milkshakes are also available for veterans and active-duty members until 9 p.m. on Thursday.