HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show saluted veterans on Thursday with Military Appreciation Day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Thursday, the Shapiro administration also announced $300,000 in grants for vets transitioning from the military to farming.

Farmers and military service members represent just 4% of the population.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said, “So 4% of our nation allows us to do extraordinary things, so we’re going to keep investing and keep doing that with our announcement.”

Executive Director of Butler Community Partnership Sandra Curry explains the importance of investing in PA’s veteran farmers.

PA Veteran Farming Network Board Chair Rob Mowery shares his pride in the new $300,000 Veteran’s Grant for success in the farming and agriculture industries.

Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook gives opening remarks, announcing increased funding to connect military veterans to success in farming.

Adjutant General, Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs Mark Schindler speaks of the similarities between the work ethic of members of the military and farming communities.

Senator Elder Vogel helps to announce the $300,000 Veterans Grant for success in the farming and agriculture industries.

The funding comes from the bipartisan state farm bill, which passed five years ago.

Free milkshakes are also available for veterans and active-duty members until 9 p.m. on Thursday.