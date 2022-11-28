(WHTM) — The Harlem Globetrotters will make multiple stops in Pennsylvania as part of their 2023 World Tour.

The tour, which includes dozens of stops across the United States, has six visits in Pennsylvania.

The first Pennsylvania show will be on Dec. 26, 2022, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Globetrotters return to Pennsylvania for their remaining Keystone State shows starting in mid-February 2023.

The tour comes to the PPL Center in Allentown on Feb. 17 before heading north to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 24.

The show continues two days later at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Feb. 26, followed by the Bryce Jordan Center at University Park on Feb. 28.

The final Pennsylvania show scheduled as part of the 2023 World Tour will be in Reading at Santander Arena on March 2.

The tour will also visit the Prudential Center in Newark and the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in February.

International visits include London, Munich, Barcelona, Montreal, Ottawa, and Madrid.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster with more information on the Globetrotter’s website.