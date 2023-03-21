HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the four state-related universities of Pennsylvania joined together at the State Capitol to try to justify their requests for hundreds of millions of dollars.

State-related universities are a quirky part of high education in Pennsylvania, as they aren’t state universities. Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple, and Lincoln universities all fall under this category.

However, they still get plenty of state money and are asking for increases this year. House members pushed on what these schools are doing to prepare college students for actual jobs in the workforce. They want to know what the schools are doing to make it more affordable and reduce student debt.

Graduating in four years is a big part of that. Temple’s president says his school knew that, did, something about it, and it’s working.

“We implemented a couple of years ago a ‘Fly in 4’ program. We’re owls, fly in four years, and we put a whole lot of programs in place to make sure our students are finishing in four years and not in five or six, because as you said that’s where they incur the most debt. So, we have to do things like give them more financial aid,” explained Dr. Jason Wingard, President of Temple University.

Specifically, Penn State received $269 million this current fiscal year, Pitt received $155 million, Temple received $158 million, and Lincoln received $15 million they are asking for a 7% increase, which Governor Josh Shapiro would give them according to his budget proposal.

One lawmaker asked if they get the increase, would all four universities be willing to freeze their tuitions. All of the universities said no.