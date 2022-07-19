BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters battled a blaze in Tyrone where two buildings were involved.

The fire was reported at a four unit apartment at 1314 Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the scene including Neptune Volunteer Fire Company, Hookies Fire Company and Excelsior Fire Company 1.

Neptune Volunteer Fire Company Chief Allen Walls said everyone got out of the building before crews arrived. Two people also reportedly escaped out of the back 2nd floor window.

Fire destroys apartment building in Tyrone along Pennsylvania Avenue on 7-18-22.

The building received heavy damage as the roof collapsed while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. The blaze also spread to a neighboring home.

“My granddaughter came over from community pharmacy and beat on my backdoor to see if I was alright and I said why? And she said because the fire was up the street,” Tyrone resident Arlene Maser said.

Neighbors watched the scene unfold in disbelief. Unfortunately, the rush of first responders on their street is nothing new to them. Almost 1 year to the date, there was a deadly home explosion that rattled the entire community.

The cause of the apartment fire is unknown at this time as the fire marshal is investigating.