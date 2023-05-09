(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with information after four people were injured when suspect/s reportedly dropped heavy solid objects from an I-90 overpass onto vehicles below.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Girard Unit, four people were injured Monday at 10:45 p.m. after unknown suspect/s reportedly dropped heavy solid objects from the Millfair Road overpass onto vehicles traveling on I-90 westbound in McKean Township, Erie County.

Police report the incident caused major disabling damage to the vehicles and bodily injury to the occupants — a 59-year-old Girard man, a 59-year-old Girard woman, a 69-year-old Victorville, California man, and a 48-year-old Victorville, California man.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact PSP Girard at 814-774-9611 immediately.