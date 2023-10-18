PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – There is now a new safe space for current, as well as former, athletes and coaches in Pennsylvania.

HEAL PA is a statewide trauma coalition developed and sponsored by the governor’s office. They announced Childhelp has created a new helpline for athletes called ‘Courage First Athlete Helpline.’

It will assist athletes of any age, former athletes, coaches, parents, and sports communities who may have questions or concerns about physical, emotional, or sexual abuse.

They also help with crisis intervention and emotional health support, provide informational resources, and provide guidance on reporting abuse.

On the other line is a specialized counselor that offers confidential support.

“Truthfully, I think any time we’re prioritizing kids safety, the intent is great. And just the fact that people are aware that, you know, that it’s important to prioritize safety and give people support and education and information on how they can really just help kids,” said local mom Katie Bergey.

You can reach a counselor by calling or texting the helpline number at 1-888-279-1026 Monday-Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. If you call outside business hours you will be routed to the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline.