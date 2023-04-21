(WHTM) – The World Wide Web (WWW) was invented in 1989 but only became public on April 30, 1993. This led to the Pennsylvania government making its first websites in the 90s and early 2000s.

Below are a few examples of what the Pennsylvania government’s official websites looked like in the late 90s and early 2000s, as captured from Archive.org.

Pennsylvania State Government (2001)

Pennsylvania offered many links to things such as weather, regional news, visiting PA, PA yellow pages, and job opportunities.

Pennsylvania Governor (2000)

Greeted by Governor Tom Ridge’s family photo, this website was the homepage for those seeking information on the Governor’s policies, biography, and a welcome message.

Pennsylvania State Senate (1997)

The World Wide Web server for the Senate of Pennsylvania was quite straightforward. Those seeking information could find links to the state government pages but also the federal government pages as well.

Pennsylvania General Assembly (1999)

Photos of the House chamber, the state capital building, and the Senate chamber greet you to the Pennsylvania General Assembly website. The site had session information and links to all Pennsylvania government sites.

Harrisburg Government (2003)

The Harrisburg Government website has an interesting photo of the city with a blurry edge. Find the mayor’s announcements or find a career for the city.

Philadelphia Government (1996)

Want to run the 1996 Philadelphia Marathon or find a restaurant to eat at? This website has all things Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Lottery (2001)

Did your lottery numbers hit in 2001? Well, you better hurry and check the Pennsylvania Lottery website from 2001. You could end up in the winner’s corner.

Pennsylvania State University (1998)

While some are graduating from Penn State University in 2023, some were looking to apply 25 years ago in 1998.

Visit Pennsylvania (2000)

Need to learn more about the Amish and how to visit them or maybe you are just looking for the Hersheypark website.