LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– With the blistering cold hitting the Midstate region, it is the perfect time to warm up with some soup.

Soup is known as the universal comfort food; nothing beats having some during a freezing cold day. So, if you are in the mood to get out of the comfort of home and get some soup at a restaurant well, according to Yelp, you can find the best place to get some right here in the Midstate.

Out of the Fire Cafe, which is at 3784 PA-31 in Donegal, was named by Yelp as the best place in Pennsylvania to get soup. The restaurant also specializes in smoked salmon.

The establishment, which was founded in 2007, has a 4.4 out of 5-star review from Yelp.

You can stop in and order some soup at Out of the Fire Cafe when they are open. On Thursdays, the restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., for Fridays/Saturdays they are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays, they are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about Out of the Fire Cafe, visit their website.