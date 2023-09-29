HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Shapiro has ordered that flags in Pennsylvania should be at half-staff.

The reason for the order is in honor of United States Senator Dianne Feinstein who died Friday.

The United States and Commonwealth flags on all facilities, public buildings, and grounds were immediately ordered to fly at half-staff. All Pennsylvanians are welcome to partake in the tribute.

The flags are ordered to remain at half-staff until sunset of the day of interment which has not yet been announced.

Feinstein was a senator from California for 30 years and was the longest-serving woman senator in American history.

When officials, former officials, or foreign dignitaries pass away, flags may be ordered to fly at half-staff in their honor. President Biden also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Feinstein.