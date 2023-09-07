(WHTM) – A list of overpriced international vacation spots includes a Pennsylvania landmark: Hersheypark.
A study published by USA Today Blueprint reviewing 23.2 million Google Reviews of attractions spanning 65 countries found Hersheypark to be the 25th most overpriced attraction in the world.
The rating was based on more than 55,000 reviews of Hersheypark. The reviews focused on included keywords such as “tourist trap,” “expensive,” and “overrated.”
According to the park’s website, a one-day ticket for visitors ages 9-61 is currently $64.99, listed as a discount from $84.95. Visitors ages 3-8 and 62 and older can get in for $54.99. If you don’t have a season pass and you don’t purchase in advance, parking can cost $25 per vehicle.
A season pass for the park can cost between $149 to $350 per guest. Some passes include parking, food, and extra rewards for visitors. Food and drink prices for visitors can vary at the more than 70 drink and dining locations on the property.
The park does feature more than a dozen roller coasters, a water park, and access to ZooAmerica. It’s open in the spring and has activities through the winter holiday season.
Here’s the full list of “Most Overpriced Attractions Worldwide,” according to USA Today.
- Blue Lagoon – Iceland
- Capilano Suspensoin Bridge – Vancouver
- California Academy of Sciences – California
- Canada’s Wonderland – Vaughan
- Elvis Presley’s Graceland – Tennessee
- South Carolina Aquarium – South Carolina
- The Calgary Stampede _Calgary
- National Aquarium – Maryland
- Monterey Bay Aquarium – California
- Space Needle – Washington
- Skylon Tower – Niagara Falls
- Biltmore Estate – North Carolina
- Napa Valley Wine Train – California
- Canobie Lake Park – New Hampshire
- CN Tower – Toronto
- Crazy Horse Memorial – South Dakota
- Larnach Castle – Dunedin
- Winchester Mystery House – California
- Cedar Point Amusement Park – Ohio
- Disneyland – California
- One World Observatory – New York
- Dollywood – Tennessee
- Georgia Aquarium – Georgia
- Roman Baths – UK
- Hersheypark – Pennsylvania
While Hersheypark was on the list of most overpriced vacation spots, it was not among the most overrated attractions or on the list of top 100 tourist traps.
Here’s a look at the most Overrated Attractions Worldwide according to the study, with Voodoo Doughnut in Oregon leading the list.
- Voodoo Doughnut – Oregon
- The Little Mermaid – Copenhagen
- Arashiyama Bamboo Grove – Kyoto
- Manneken Pis – Brussels
- Hollywood Walk of Fame – California
- Blue Lagoon – Iceland
- Livraria lello – Portugal
- MONA: Museum of Old and New Art – Australia
- Jardin Majorelle – Morocco
- Old Faithful Geyser – Wyoming
- Stonehenge – UK
- Spanish Steps – Rome
- Tegallalang Rice Terrace – Indonesia
- Penang Hill – Malaysia
- Flam Railway – Norway
- Guinness Storehouse – Ireland
- Times Square – New York
- Distillery District – Toronto
- Four Corners Monument – Arizona
- Pikes Peak – Colorado
- The Dancing House – Prague
- Space Needle – Seattle
- Hollywood Sign – California
- Park Guell – Barcelona
- Capilano Suspension Bridge – Vancouver
The top five tourist traps according to the list are the Four Corners Monument in Arizona, the Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts, Calico Ghost Town in California, Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota, and the International UFO Museum and Research Center in New Mexico.