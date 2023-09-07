(WHTM) – A list of overpriced international vacation spots includes a Pennsylvania landmark: Hersheypark.

A study published by USA Today Blueprint reviewing 23.2 million Google Reviews of attractions spanning 65 countries found Hersheypark to be the 25th most overpriced attraction in the world.

The rating was based on more than 55,000 reviews of Hersheypark. The reviews focused on included keywords such as “tourist trap,” “expensive,” and “overrated.”

According to the park’s website, a one-day ticket for visitors ages 9-61 is currently $64.99, listed as a discount from $84.95. Visitors ages 3-8 and 62 and older can get in for $54.99. If you don’t have a season pass and you don’t purchase in advance, parking can cost $25 per vehicle.

A season pass for the park can cost between $149 to $350 per guest. Some passes include parking, food, and extra rewards for visitors. Food and drink prices for visitors can vary at the more than 70 drink and dining locations on the property.

The park does feature more than a dozen roller coasters, a water park, and access to ZooAmerica. It’s open in the spring and has activities through the winter holiday season.

Here’s the full list of “Most Overpriced Attractions Worldwide,” according to USA Today.

Blue Lagoon – Iceland Capilano Suspensoin Bridge – Vancouver California Academy of Sciences – California Canada’s Wonderland – Vaughan Elvis Presley’s Graceland – Tennessee South Carolina Aquarium – South Carolina The Calgary Stampede _Calgary National Aquarium – Maryland Monterey Bay Aquarium – California Space Needle – Washington Skylon Tower – Niagara Falls Biltmore Estate – North Carolina Napa Valley Wine Train – California Canobie Lake Park – New Hampshire CN Tower – Toronto Crazy Horse Memorial – South Dakota Larnach Castle – Dunedin Winchester Mystery House – California Cedar Point Amusement Park – Ohio Disneyland – California One World Observatory – New York Dollywood – Tennessee Georgia Aquarium – Georgia Roman Baths – UK Hersheypark – Pennsylvania

While Hersheypark was on the list of most overpriced vacation spots, it was not among the most overrated attractions or on the list of top 100 tourist traps.

Here’s a look at the most Overrated Attractions Worldwide according to the study, with Voodoo Doughnut in Oregon leading the list.

Voodoo Doughnut – Oregon The Little Mermaid – Copenhagen Arashiyama Bamboo Grove – Kyoto Manneken Pis – Brussels Hollywood Walk of Fame – California Blue Lagoon – Iceland Livraria lello – Portugal MONA: Museum of Old and New Art – Australia Jardin Majorelle – Morocco Old Faithful Geyser – Wyoming Stonehenge – UK Spanish Steps – Rome Tegallalang Rice Terrace – Indonesia Penang Hill – Malaysia Flam Railway – Norway Guinness Storehouse – Ireland Times Square – New York Distillery District – Toronto Four Corners Monument – Arizona Pikes Peak – Colorado The Dancing House – Prague Space Needle – Seattle Hollywood Sign – California Park Guell – Barcelona Capilano Suspension Bridge – Vancouver

The top five tourist traps according to the list are the Four Corners Monument in Arizona, the Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts, Calico Ghost Town in California, Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota, and the International UFO Museum and Research Center in New Mexico.