(WHTM) – A list of overpriced international vacation spots includes a Pennsylvania landmark: Hersheypark.

A study published by USA Today Blueprint reviewing 23.2 million Google Reviews of attractions spanning 65 countries found Hersheypark to be the 25th most overpriced attraction in the world.

The rating was based on more than 55,000 reviews of Hersheypark. The reviews focused on included keywords such as “tourist trap,” “expensive,” and “overrated.”

According to the park’s website, a one-day ticket for visitors ages 9-61 is currently $64.99, listed as a discount from $84.95. Visitors ages 3-8 and 62 and older can get in for $54.99. If you don’t have a season pass and you don’t purchase in advance, parking can cost $25 per vehicle.

A season pass for the park can cost between $149 to $350 per guest. Some passes include parking, food, and extra rewards for visitors. Food and drink prices for visitors can vary at the more than 70 drink and dining locations on the property.

The park does feature more than a dozen roller coasters, a water park, and access to ZooAmerica. It’s open in the spring and has activities through the winter holiday season.

Here’s the full list of “Most Overpriced Attractions Worldwide,” according to USA Today.

  1. Blue Lagoon – Iceland
  2. Capilano Suspensoin Bridge – Vancouver
  3. California Academy of Sciences – California
  4. Canada’s Wonderland – Vaughan
  5. Elvis Presley’s Graceland – Tennessee
  6. South Carolina Aquarium – South Carolina
  7. The Calgary Stampede _Calgary
  8. National Aquarium – Maryland
  9. Monterey Bay Aquarium – California
  10. Space Needle – Washington
  11. Skylon Tower – Niagara Falls
  12. Biltmore Estate – North Carolina
  13. Napa Valley Wine Train – California
  14. Canobie Lake Park – New Hampshire
  15. CN Tower – Toronto
  16. Crazy Horse Memorial – South Dakota
  17. Larnach Castle – Dunedin
  18. Winchester Mystery House – California
  19. Cedar Point Amusement Park – Ohio
  20. Disneyland – California
  21. One World Observatory – New York
  22. Dollywood – Tennessee
  23. Georgia Aquarium – Georgia
  24. Roman Baths – UK
  25. Hersheypark – Pennsylvania

While Hersheypark was on the list of most overpriced vacation spots, it was not among the most overrated attractions or on the list of top 100 tourist traps.

Here’s a look at the most Overrated Attractions Worldwide according to the study, with Voodoo Doughnut in Oregon leading the list.

  1. Voodoo Doughnut – Oregon
  2. The Little Mermaid – Copenhagen
  3. Arashiyama Bamboo Grove – Kyoto
  4. Manneken Pis – Brussels
  5. Hollywood Walk of Fame – California
  6. Blue Lagoon – Iceland
  7. Livraria lello – Portugal
  8. MONA: Museum of Old and New Art – Australia
  9. Jardin Majorelle – Morocco
  10. Old Faithful Geyser – Wyoming
  11. Stonehenge – UK
  12. Spanish Steps – Rome
  13. Tegallalang Rice Terrace – Indonesia
  14. Penang Hill – Malaysia
  15. Flam Railway – Norway
  16. Guinness Storehouse – Ireland
  17. Times Square – New York
  18. Distillery District – Toronto
  19. Four Corners Monument – Arizona
  20. Pikes Peak – Colorado
  21. The Dancing House – Prague
  22. Space Needle – Seattle
  23. Hollywood Sign – California
  24. Park Guell – Barcelona
  25. Capilano Suspension Bridge – Vancouver

The top five tourist traps according to the list are the Four Corners Monument in Arizona, the Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts, Calico Ghost Town in California, Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota, and the International UFO Museum and Research Center in New Mexico.