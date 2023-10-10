(WHTM)– Hundreds of high school students from across the Midstate attended the “Be You” summit hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters Of the Capital Region.

The leadership summit gave students group discussions with local leaders, networking opportunities with corporate, academic and community organizations, And most importantly a chance to meet others just like them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I think the best way to learn is from each other, so to give them an opportunity to collaborate today, to work together, to learn from each other,” vice president Amanda Dunn said. “I think that’s the best way to continue helping them see their full potential.”

This is the first year for the Big Brother Big Sister summit for high school students, and they hope it’s not the last.