BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was arrested over the weekend for starting a high-speed chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike before crashing and running on foot.

Robert Collazo Jr., 29 (Bedford County Prison)

Robert Collazo Jr., 29, of Valley Stream, NY, is facing a slew of charges including fleeing, recklessly endangering another person, marijuana possession, careless driving, and more summary violations, court dockets show.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper spotted a car driven by Collazo doing 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles-per-hour zone on I-76 West in East Providence Township at around 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. After activating his lights, the trooper said that Collazo began to speed up even more, passing vehicles on the shoulder.

Collazo then got off at Breezewood, nearly crashing, the complaint reads, before making a U-turn around a concrete barrier and getting back on the turnpike.

Troopers attempted to stop Collazo with spike strips but said they failed. Collazo made it to mile marker 115 before trying to drive up a grassy hill to escape police only for the vehicle to roll down a steep embankment.

According to the complaint, Collazo then ran from the vehicle and disappeared into the woods. His red Honda Civic was towed back to the police impound.

State police said they later talked to a witness who said he saw a man, described as Collazo, walking around a Snake Spring Township housing development and claimed his car broke down and he needed a ride. The witness told police he offered to drive the man to the state police barracks and they could help. En route, he claimed Collazo jumped from his moving car and disappeared headed back towards the PA turnpike.

A search of Collazo’s car found numerous ID cards identifying him as well as marijuana and paraphernalia, the complaint reads.

Collazo was found and placed under arrest. He was put in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $100,000 straight.