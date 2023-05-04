Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sightseeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Pennsylvania on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. The TripAdvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Penn State University

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (630)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: University Park, State College, PA 16802

#29. Cathedral of Learning

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: not available

#28. D.G. Yuengling and Son Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 5th & Mahantongo Sts, Pottsville, PA 17901

#27. Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (969)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Religious Sites

– Address: 18th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1204

#26. City Hall Visitor Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,397)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings

– Address: 1 Penn Square Room 121, Philadelphia, PA 19107

#25. Ohiopyle State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (768)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: Dinner Bell Rd, Ohiopyle, PA 15470-1029

#24. Pennsylvania State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (966)

– Type of activity: Government Buildings

– Address: Third Street ird Street d Street Street reet et, Harrisburg, PA 17101

#23. Point State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (939)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • State Parks

– Address: 601 Commonwealth Pl Bldg A, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

#22. Kinzua Bridge State Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (666)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: Write a review

#21. Ricketts Glen State Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (848)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Waterfalls

– Address: 695 State Route 487, Benton, PA 17814-7505

#20. Gettysburg Museum of History

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,328)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 219 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325-2315

#19. Elfreth’s Alley

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,170)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 126 Elfreths Aly, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2006

#18. King of Prussia Mall

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (973)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406-2941

#17. Harrah’s Philadelphia

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14,826)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 777 Harrahs Blvd, Chester, PA 19013-4505

#16. Gettysburg National Cemetery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,968)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 97 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325-2804

#15. Valley Forge National Historical Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,465)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • National Parks

– Address: 1400 N Outer Line Drive, Valley Forge, PA 19406-1000

#14. Independence Visitor Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,456)

– Type of activity: Visitor Centers

– Address: 599 Market Street 1 N. Independence Mall West, Philadelphia, PA 19106-1518

#13. Lancaster Central Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,029)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 23 North Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

#12. Bicycle Heaven

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (955)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1800 Preble Ave RJ Casey Industrial Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

#11. Rocky Statue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,227)

– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues

– Address: 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy Center City Phila, Philadelphia, PA 19130-2302

#10. Independence National Historical Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,995)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: 143 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2818

#9. Strip District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,001)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: between 11th & 33rd Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

#8. Flight 93 National Memorial

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,021)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 6424 Lincoln Hwy, Stoystown, PA 15563-8704

#7. Mount Washington

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,029)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Mountains

– Address: not available

#6. Liberty Bell Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,840)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 6th Street Between Market and Chestnut Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106

#5. Knoebels Amusement Resort

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,430)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks

– Address: 391 Knoebels Blvd, Elysburg, PA 17824-7127

#4. Presque Isle State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,207)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 301 Peninsula Dr Suite 1, Erie, PA 16505-2065

#3. Reading Terminal Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,803)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 12th and Arch, Philadelphia, PA 19107

#2. Independence Hall

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,076)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Government Buildings

– Address: Chestnut Street between 5th and 6th Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106

#1. Gettysburg National Military Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8,422)

– Type of activity: Battlefields • Parks

– Address: 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325-7034

