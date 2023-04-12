(STACKER) — The first public museum was founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford. The Ashmolean Museum was founded when Elias Ashmole donated his private collection to the university in 1677. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved exotic animals. By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from around the world.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Pennsylvania on Tripadvisor. The TripAdvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see what museums are in your own home state.

#30. Brandywine River Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (815 reviews)

– Address: 1 Hoffman Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317-9773

#29. Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125 reviews)

– Address: 101 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517

#28. Mutter Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,733 reviews)

– Address: 19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-3001

#27. Steamtown National Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (889 reviews)

– Address: 350 Cliff St, Scranton, PA 18503

#26. Gettysburg Museum of History

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,327 reviews)

– Address: 219 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325-2315

#25. Asa Packer Mansion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (648 reviews)

– Address: Packer Hill Avenue, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

#24. Please Touch Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,317 reviews)

– Address: 4231 Avenue of the Republic Ave Memorial Hall, Philadelphia, PA 19131-3719

#23. The Amish Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (964 reviews)

– Address: 199 Hartman Bridge Rd Ronks, PA 17572, Ronks, PA 17579

#22. Carnegie Science Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,297 reviews)

– Address: 1 Allegheny Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5895

#21. National Constitution Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,620 reviews)

– Address: 525 Arch St Independence Mall, Philadelphia, PA 19106-1595

#20. Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,131 reviews)

– Address: 1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-1936

#19. National Civil War Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,143 reviews)

– Address: 1 Lincoln Cir, Harrisburg, PA 17103-2411

#18. Shriver House Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (893 reviews)

– Address: 309 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325-2602

#17. Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,121 reviews)

– Address: 300 Gap Road, Strasburg, PA 17579

#16. Jennie Wade House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,552 reviews)

– Address: 548 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325-2605

#15. AACA Museum, Inc.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (853 reviews)

– Address: 161 Museum Dr, Hershey, PA 17033-2462

#14. Museum of the American Revolution

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,414 reviews)

– Address: 101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2818

#13. Rodin Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,469 reviews)

– Address: 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

#12. The Andy Warhol Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,638 reviews)

– Address: 117 Sandusky St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5890

#11. The Hershey Story Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,815 reviews)

– Address: not available

#10. Bicycle Heaven

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (951 reviews)

– Address: 1800 Preble & Columbus Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

#9. The Franklin Institute

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,166 reviews)

– Address: 222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1115

#8. Senator John Heinz History Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,456 reviews)

– Address: 1212 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4208

#7. Carnegie Museum of Natural History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,675 reviews)

– Address: 4400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-4007

#6. Flight 93 National Memorial

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,020 reviews)

– Address: 6424 Lincoln Hwy, Stoystown, PA 15563-8704

#5. Duquesne Incline

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,315 reviews)

– Address: 1197 W Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1003

#4. Barnes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,404 reviews)

– Address: 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130-3602

#3. Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,759 reviews)

– Address: 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325-7034

#2. Philadelphia Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,402 reviews)

– Address: 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130-2302

#1. Eastern State Penitentiary

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,437 reviews)

– Address: 2124 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130-2603

