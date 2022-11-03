(STACKER) — The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume.

Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double stouts), Russian imperial stouts, but there are also oatmeal stouts, milk stouts, oyster stouts, blonde stouts, barrel-aged pastry stouts, and more—and they all have varying flavor profiles, colors, and alcohol strengths.

Stacker compiled a list of the best stouts from Pennsylvania using data from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 stouts per brewery were included. Accompanying each stout is its brewery, its rating on BeerAdvocate, the stout type, and its ABV. Are you interested in expanding your horizons past the most mainstream of the stouts? Check out the best stouts brewed in your very own state.

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Pennsylvania

#19. Big Black Voodoo Daddy

– Rating: 4.18 (1,228 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: Voodoo Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#18. The Russian

– Rating: 4.22 (85 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: 2SP Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#17. Black Clouds – Coffee Cake

– Rating: 4.41 (14 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Dancing Gnome

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#16. Ralphius – Cinnamon Chile

– Rating: 4.45 (12 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 16.60%

– Brewery: Free Will Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#15. Florida Stout

– Rating: 4.36 (20 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.60%

– Brewery: Voodoo Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Pennsylvania

#14. Ralphius – Mocha Latte

– Rating: 4.46 (13 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.10%

– Brewery: Free Will Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#13. Ralphius – Salted Caramel

– Rating: 4.37 (21 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.60%

– Brewery: Free Will Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#12. Sunny Side Up – Little Amps! (Bourbon Barrel Aged)

– Rating: 4.24 (163 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: Al’s of Hampden / Pizza Boy Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#11. Really Thin Pancakes

– Rating: 4.44 (18 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.30%

– Brewery: Voodoo Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#10. Black Clouds – Mexican Chocolate

– Rating: 4.48 (20 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Dancing Gnome

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Best places to retire in Pennsylvania

#9. Java Cask

– Rating: 4.29 (594 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.30%

– Brewery: Victory Brewing Company – Downingtown

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#8. Ralphius – Vanilla

– Rating: 4.47 (22 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.60%

– Brewery: Free Will Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#7. Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

– Rating: 4.39 (44 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.90%

– Brewery: Winding Path Brewing Co / Wyndridge Farm Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#6. Ralphius

– Rating: 4.36 (200 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.40%

– Brewery: Free Will Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#5. Sunday Morning Stout

– Rating: 4.34 (2,256 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.70%

– Brewery: Weyerbacher Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Pennsylvania is the #5 state with the most COVID-19 worker safety violations

#4. Cowbell

– Rating: 4.37 (357 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 8.50%

– Brewery: Voodoo Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#3. Sunny Side Up – Little Amps! (Double Coffee)

– Rating: 4.37 (634 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: Al’s of Hampden / Pizza Boy Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#2. Only Void – Single-Origin Ethiopian Coffee

– Rating: 4.42 (140 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Tired Hands Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

#1. DoubleMex

– Rating: 4.51 (80 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.90%

– Brewery: Brew Gentlemen

– Read more on BeerAdvocate