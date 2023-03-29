(WHTM) — An explosion destroyed part of the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory back on March 24. The company has been a staple in the West Reading Community since the early 1940s and has been making chocolate ever since.

The R.M. Palmer Company has been in Pennsylvania since the 1940s. It started out in Reading, Pennsylvania with founder Richard M. Palmer Sr. In 1948, with an initial investment of $25,000, which would be around $245,000 today, Palmer Sr. purchases some used equipment and rents an old warehouse in Sinking Spring. This is where the R.M. Palmer Company was formed.

The company had four employees and four items, each with individual names: Baby Binks, Bunny Binks, Daddy Binks, and Hen & Egg. Baby Binks turned out to be an instant success, and the 25 Cent Store chain came to the company with a $20,000 order for Easter, which helped get the company off the ground.

In 1950, the company related to 237 North 11th Street in Reading to make room for more employees and equipment. The company then again relocates to 77th South Second Street in West Reading.

In the 1960s, the company introduced Christmas items, but Easter was still Palmer’s biggest holiday with 30-40 Easter items sold every year. In 1974 the company introduced Valentine’s Day candy into its lineup, accompanying Easter and Christmas.

By 1985, R.M. Plamer employed 600 people and made 200 items, which now included Halloween items, and by the early 1990s construction began on a new 165,000-square-foot distribution center in Exeter Township, Pa.

In 1998, the company celebrated being in business for 50 years.

The new millennium brought another expansion to the Exeter Distribution Plant, which now has a total space equivalent to 10 football fields. In 2008, Baby Binks turns 60 and remains one of the company’s best-selling items. In 2009 the company was recognized as one of the top 100 Global Confectionary Companies by the American Registry.

In the 2010s, the company introduced the one-pound Mega Coin. The company states this is made with Belgian chocolate and is nearly eight inches tall.

As of 2018, the company celebrated 70 years of being in business and employed 850 employees and created more than 500 unique products.