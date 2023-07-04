PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Amusement parks are very common in the state. These parks include rides, shows, and just pure fun.

There are many precautions in place to make sure all who visit have a fun and safe time at the parks. But who inspects rides at these amusement parks?

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has its own division, named Division of Amusement Rides and Attractions. According to the division, it registers more than 800 amusement ride owners and 10,000 individual rides that guests of these parks enjoy each year.

The division has a process on how they start to inspect any attraction that will operate in the state.

The process starts with the Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board, which is made up of industry experts, concerned citizens, and a certified engineer. The board meets every few months and begins to review all new rides and attractions applying to operate in Pennsylvania.

Once a ride or attraction is approved to operate in Pennsylvania, the owner and rides are required to be register with the department. Attraction owners are also required to submit inspection affidavits, showing proof that the attraction passed, for each ride prior to its operation and again every 30 days or each time it is set up at a new location.

The division states that there are more than 1,400 inspectors overseen by the department’s Quality Assurance Inspectors and Supervisor.

The division also has a website where people can research rides and to see which attractions and rides are operating in the state of Pennsylvania. You can view this database by clicking here.

The Department of Agriculture has inspected and registered amusement rides under the Amusement Ride Safety Act since 1984.