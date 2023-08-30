PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Spotted Lanternfly season is upon us. Many people have seen one around the state of Pennsylvania. So what do you do after that?

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, if you see a spotted lanternfly, you should report it online, or by calling 1-888-4BADFLY.

You are also asked to kill it, squash it, or just get rid of it. In the fall, the department says that the bugs will lay egg masses with 30 to 50 eggs each. The lanternfly is around one inch long and a half an inch wide at rest. They are colored grey, black, or red with spots around their wings.

After a lanternfly is reported, the USDA will follow up on all lanternfly reports in counties that are not quarantined. As of 2023, all of the counties in the Midstate are already included in existing quarantines.

The spotted lanternfly can cause damage to many trees, vines, and crops. They also excrete a sugary substance that can cause the growth of black sooty mold. Although this mold is harmless to humans, it can cause damage to plants.

More info about the spotted lanternfly can be found here.