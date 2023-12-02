(WHTM) — Many people think that you need to become a professional meteorologist to help report the weather. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) has a free program where anyone can help in reporting severe weather to keep the public safe.

The SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program was created by the National Weather Service in the 1970s. It is a volunteer program with nearly 400,000 trained weather spotters across the United States. They provide timely and accurate information to their local National Weather Service office about weather condtions impacting their community.

The program allows the NWS to use Doppler radar data along with “ground truth” from the weather spotters to alert the public of impending dangerous weather. The program is free and is entirely made up of volunteers.

Anyone can volunteer for the program and no experience is needed to become a weather spotter. SKYWARN spotters receive weather spotter training and safety information by way of informational sessions These sessions are done in-person and online. The information sessions are conducted by the National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologists as well as forecasters.

Weather spotters can provide information for all weather types, but are mainly focused on the reporting of condtions dealing with severe thunderstorms.

More information about the program can be found by clicking here.