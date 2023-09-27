(WHTM)– Testing for COVID-19 has shifted, and many people now rely on at-home COVID-19 tests, ao how are cases being monitored?

The PA Department of Health no longer tracks cases of COVID-19, now that the federal public health emergency is over. The department says, along with the CDC and healthcare partners, is prioritized monitoring hospitalization cases and deaths to measure the severity of COVID-19 and not individual cases.

“What I would suggest to the general population is if they’re taking a positive home test to make sure that they’re notifying their primary care physician so they’re aware of that and they can receive some brief counseling and assessment to see if they qualify for any of our covid-19 treatments,” infectious disease physician with WellSpan Health Eugene Curley said.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Midtstae remain low.