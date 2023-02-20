A woman pumps gas at a GetGo Mini Mart in Valencia, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Prices are holding steady as drivers demanded less gas over the last week.

A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania. Gas prices are as of February 17. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Colorado, Florida and Indiana have seen the price of gas per gallon increase the most in the last week, each recording a more than $0.10 jump. Prices could inch up further in the coming weeks. Gas prices tend to increase in March as higher demand for travel over spring break can drive prices upward for consumers.

Looking further out, the Energy Information Administration projects that 2023 and 2024 will feature gas prices that are below 2022’s record levels. The agency forecasts $3 per gallon gas on average for the full year 2024.

Pennsylvania by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.71

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

– Year change: $-0.01 (+-0.3%)

– Gas tax: $0.59 per gallon (#1 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.00

– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.8%)

– Year change: +$0.72 (+17.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.33 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Pennsylvania

#1. Altoona: $3.88

#2. Johnstown: $3.88

#3. York: $3.86

#4. Erie: $3.82

#5. Mercer County: $3.81

#6. State College: $3.81

#7. Pittsburgh: $3.80

#8. Gettysburg: $3.79

#9. Chambersburg-Waynesboro: $3.79

#10. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton: $3.74

#11. Bloomsburg-Berwick: $3.72

#12. Harrisburg: $3.72

#13. Lancaster: $3.71

#14. Williamsport: $3.70

#15. Reading: $3.67

#16. Lebanon: $3.66

#17. East Stroudsburg: $3.64

#18. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: $3.57

#19. Philadelphia (PA only): $3.53

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.88

#2. California: $4.71

#3. Nevada: $4.20

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $3.02

#2. Mississippi: $3.04

#3. Kentucky: $3.07

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162