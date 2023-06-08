(WHTM) — Over the last few days, we have been experiencing unhealthy and even hazardous air quality due to wildfire smoke coming down from Canada.

Many people are now wondering, how long will the smoke last.

The abc27 weather team states that the winds will finally shift for the weekend, gradually removing the smoke from the skies by Sunday. This will also bring warmer conditions, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s expected by Sunday.

The smoke has caused air quality around the state to be at the upper level of the Air Quality Index, with hazardous conditions being experienced across the eastern portion of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania was issued a Code Red for air quality for the second day by the Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday. Meaning that the air is considered unhealthy, for the second day. The range for this is between 151 to 200.